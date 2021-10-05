KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car believed to be connected to a hit-and-run accident that left one woman dead in September.

Friends of woman killed in deadly hit-and-run hold a Celebration of Life, hope for answers Friends of a woman who was killed near Truman Road and Stark Avenue are hoping someone with information about the driver involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash will come forward.

Ocalla Snyder, who went by Callie, was killed last month near Truman Road and Stark Avenue. She was a 37-year-old mother and motorcyclist.

Police have now identified a vehicle of interest and are asking for the public's help to find it.

The car is described as a white 2008 Ford Focus. It has the Missouri tag XG1F7V. Police say it has the VIN 1FAHP35N98W178914.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.