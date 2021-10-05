hit and run suspect car.png
source: MSHP

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car believed to be connected to a hit-and-run accident that left one woman dead in September.

Ocalla Snyder, who went by Callie, was killed last month near Truman Road and Stark Avenue. She was a 37-year-old mother and motorcyclist. 

Police have now identified a vehicle of interest and are asking for the public's help to find it. 

hit and run suspect car 2.jpg

The car is described as a white 2008 Ford Focus. It has the Missouri tag XG1F7V. Police say it has the VIN 1FAHP35N98W178914.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.