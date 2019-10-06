KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Nine people were shot, four fatally, in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. Now, police are looking for two suspects.
Four men between the ages of 20 and 50 were killed.
Five other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Two of them have already been released.
All of the victims are Hispanic. Police say this is not being investigated as a hate crime. It is not believed to have been racially motivated.
According to police, at about 1:30 a.m. two people walked into Tequila KC Bar at 10th and Central and started shooting handguns.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that there was an earlier dispute inside the bar that led to the shooting incident.
There were about 40 people in the bar at the time of the shooting. People ran from the club trying to get away.
Witnesses indicated to police that there were possibly two shooters. They fled the scene after the shooting.
There is surveillance video from inside the club that police are investigating. Later on Sunday, they released pictures of two suspects they are looking for in connection with this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Family of 29-year-old Alfredo Calderon said he and his friend Everardo Meza, also 29, are among those killed.
Both men lived just blocks away from Tequila KC and frequented the neighborhood bar.
“Yeah, they were just hanging out,” said Jocelyn Tovar-Abonce, Calderon’s cousin. “Just hanging out. It seems you can’t even do that anymore.”
Another cousin of theirs was also shot, but survived.
For Toni Maciel, Tequila KC was a place for karaoke on Thursday nights and somewhere to celebrate with family and friends, but she was blindsided when she heard about the shooting.
“After this, I don’t know what would happen with our community,” she said. “This is really going to hurt us because now we’re going to be scared.”
She knows nearly all nine of the people who were shot. “I know everybody here, so I already knew the loss was going to be big,” she said.
Four men died. One was the fiancé of her friend, who runs the bar.
“She’s heartbroken,” Maciel said. “She can’t even talk and just seeing here like that, I can’t imagine the parents how they feel.”
This shooting happened in an area that David Alvey, Mayor of the Unified Government, said police and the community have worked hard to make safer.
“We’ve seen a major improvement,” he said. “For me, it’s all about protecting the families that are here from criminal activity. Criminal activity and gang activity.”
In the time we live in, where people hear about shootings constantly, Maciel said that when it hits home it is devastating.
“I would like to see maybe them cleaning up the streets more, removing guns from people that don’t need them, especially if they’re a danger to society,” she said. “Yeah, no. Take them away.”
On Sunday night, there will be a vigil at the bar to remember those killed.
On Sunday evening, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the following statement about the shooting:
"We're mourning the victims of yet another mass shooting, this time in Kansas City, Kan., where four people were killed and another five wounded.
I continue to be frustrated that these mass shootings and killings occur with regular frequency. Our nation has an obligation to address this ongoing public health crisis.
For now, we all must pull together to help the community and those affected by this senseless tragedy heal. It's important to not only remember victims of the shooting, but also their loved ones left behind. Our attention is on them now and in the days and weeks to come.
I also want to thank the emergency responders who quickly and bravely headed to the scene to provide aid and security. We’ll continue working with law enforcement officials to bring those responsible to justice."
Agents from @ATFKansasCity are responding to the shooting scene at 10th and Central in Kansas City, KS. @KCKPDHQ for information and updates. pic.twitter.com/u9hnYvD25R— ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) October 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.