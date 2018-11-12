SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) -- Sugar Creek police are investigating following a shooting in the area of Norledge and Vermont.
One person was transported in stable condition after being shot shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
No suspects are in custody yet and there’s no victim information at this time.
Police are looking for a gold 1990s model Ford Taurus that was seen leaving the area with a white trash bag over the front passenger window.
Contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Sugar Creek Police Department at 816-252-7058 if you have any information.
