KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities say four teens have been wounded in a shooting at hotel at an upscale shopping and dining district in Kansas City.
Witnesses told police that "many teens" were gathered in a room about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Sheraton Suites Country Club Plaza when an argument broke out. Police say there was at least one shooter who fired multiple rounds.
Police say two of the victims have life-threatening injuries.
All of the victims are believed to be from the Kansas City area.
Police searched the hotel before determining that the shooter or shooters had fled in an unknown direction.
Frequent Plaza shoppers, like Trevor Colbert, were surprised to hear what happened, or more specifically, where.
“Nowadays you hear it all around. Nice hotel, you think it would be a little less likely to happen. But nowadays, you just never know,” Colbert said.
Tom Askew is from out of town but visits the Plaza often.
“Well it’s kind of shocking,” Askew said. “We were coming back from Columbia and ended up coming back this morning instead of yesterday. But had we come back yesterday, that’s typically where we stay,” Askew said.
He also wonders how the teens were allowed to stay, and so does Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He posted a tweet saying that the, "kids shouldn’t have had a room or guns."
Hate to see this, particularly just after the first week of school. I hope the victims recover and that all those present can recover from the trauma of an incident like this one. Kids shouldn’t have had a room or guns. @QuintonLucasKC
Police said two of the teenagers were legal adults and the other two were juveniles. They’re now part of a long list of more than 50 teens shot in Kansas City so far this year.
The hotel wouldn’t comment when asked who booked the room for the teens. But Marriott Corporate sent a statement saying in part that the hotel is cooperating with law enforcement and the safety of guests is important.
The safety and security of our guests is at our upmost priority at all times. The hotel is assisting local authorities as appropriate. As this is an active police matter, we must defer questions to the Kansas City Police Department.
Kansas City police said that if you have any information, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.