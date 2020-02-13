David Dimbiri

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are looking for a missing 6-year-old child.

David Dimbiri was last seen in the area of the 5100 block of 63rd Terrace in KCMO.

He was wearing dark blue sweat pants and a dark blue jacket.

It's believed he walked out of his home.

If you see him, contact 911 or the KCPD's Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.

