JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday evening, but the police are still looking for him.
Germon Deangelo Stevens, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records filed on Friday, KC police went to the 7800 block of 118th Terrace in southern KC on a call about a shooting in a residence.
When police arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, who had been shot.
The woman told police that her boyfriend came to the residence and was arguing with her brother. He then shot her brother, Michael Lorthridge, and left the scene in a grey or silver Cadillac with Missouri license plates.
Before Lorthridge was transported from the scene, he called a witness and identified who shot him. The 44-year-old then died due to his injuries.
The Cadillac was found a short distance away from the crime scene. It had been wrecked and abandoned. Also, spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Stevens remains at large and KCPD asks that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or 816-474-816-474-8477, or visit www.kccrimestoppers.com. Call 911 if you see him or know where he is.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
