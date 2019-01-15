CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Police are on the hunt for a runaway driver after a hit-and-run seriously injured a pedestrian along I-435 in Clay County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Michael Yardley of Lathrop was struck where Interstate 435 meets U.S. Highway 69 in the Claycomo area.
If you have any information on the driver call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
