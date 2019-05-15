BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- A Bonner Springs police officer was intentionally struck by a motorcyclist Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a black sport bike - a Honda CBR1000rr model.
The officer was intentionally struck after leaving the patrol vehicle when the motorcyclist drove down an embankment.
After hitting the officer, the driver then went northbound on Kansas Highway 7 into Leavenworth County.
He remains on the loose.
Video shows the moment the motorcyclist hit and fled from the officer.
Police describe the motorcycle as having red and black wheels with accents and stickers on the side. It was originally wanted for a traffic violation.
If you have any information about the individual pictured, contact Bonner Springs Detective Chris Haney at 913-276-9236 or at chaney@bonnersprings.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.