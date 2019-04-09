KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are surrounding a home where a man is refusing to come out. They want to speak with him after a serious crash near a casino.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a driver t-boned another car near the Isle of Capri Casino off Front Street.
That hit and run crash caused very serious injuries and police said the driver took off.
During their investigation, officers got a tip that a man may have information about the crash.
Officers have tried to get that man to come out of a home near Kansas Avenue and Chestnut Trafficway safely, but so far, he has refused.
They would like to speak with him and have used a loud speaker to ask him to come out to end this situation peacefully.
Several streets in the neighborhood are closed during this standoff. If you live or work in the area, you are asked to stay back if possible.
“I understand right now it’s a busy time of day. There is a lot of traffic people coming to work and leaving work. What I would ask is be aware of your surroundings. There are officers blocking traffic. Just listen to the officers and take the detours that the officers give them,” Captain Tim Hernandez, with KCMO Police Media Unit, said.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
