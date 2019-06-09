OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Elijah Weston-Vaughn is an 11-year-old black male. Weston-Vaughn was last seen on foot, walking eastbound in the 1900 block of E. Sheridan Bridge Lane.
Weston-Vaughn is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. Weston-Vaughn has short, black hair and brown eyes and a noticeable gap between his front teeth.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black pants with a green strip down the leg.
A little over an hour later, police said that an Olathe resident located Weston-Vaughn and contacted police.
