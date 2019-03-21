KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – Police have located an 88-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.
Officers said Elmer Schulta was last seen at 2 p.m. leaving his residence in the 100 block of West Major Street to go to a car wash.
There was a concern for his health since he has a heart condition and memory issues and did not have his medicine with him when he left his home.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Schulta was located safe in Kansas.
