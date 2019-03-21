190321_Silver-Alert-story-Elmer-Schulta.jpg

Officers said Elmer Schulta was last seen at 2 p.m. leaving his residence in the 100 block of West Major Street to go to a car wash.

 (Kearney Police Department)

KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – Police have located an 88-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.

Officers said Elmer Schulta was last seen at 2 p.m. leaving his residence in the 100 block of West Major Street to go to a car wash.

There was a concern for his health since he has a heart condition and memory issues and did not have his medicine with him when he left his home.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Schulta was located safe in Kansas.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Social Media Director

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.