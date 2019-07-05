Larome J. Harley

Larome J. Harley.

 (KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in Kansas City were looking for a missing 15-year-old boy. 

Larome J. Harley was last seen leaving the 2400 block of College Avenue at 5 p.m. on Friday. 

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds. 

He was wearing a black t-shirt with gold writing and zippers, and tan shorts with blue shorts underneath. 

On Sunday, police said that Harley was located safe.

