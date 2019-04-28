GARDNER, KS (KCTV) – The Gardner Police Department is investigating after someone posted a picture on Snapchat with what seems to be a threat toward a high school.
The Gardner police and USD 231 learned about the posting on Saturday night.
The photo was of a teen boy holding a gun and the text said "Gardner kids. Don't come to school monday @gehs kids."
The police and the school district immediately began investigating and were able to identify the teen. The police then contacted him and his family.
The investigation revealed that the teen did pose for the picture at an earlier date, but that it was shared without any accompanying text. So, at some point after it was shared, someone added the threatening text.
“At this point, no credible threat to GEHS students or staff has been identified,” the police department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “Neither the Gardner Police Department nor USD 231 believe the post would warrant a safety concern for students to attend school on Monday April 29th.”
Later on Sunday, the police posted an update and said that they had found and interviewed a minor who admitted to adding the text to the picture.
The police reiterated that they do not currently believe there is a credible threat to students or staff and that the investigation will continue.
“We are working with USD 231 and the Johnson County District Attorney's Office to determine the appropriate course of action in this case,” the police said.
