LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A Lenexa man has been charged with multiple crimes after crashing a vehicle into a gas pump.
According to police, Daniel Scarlett, 25, drove his vehicle into a gas pump at a Johnson County QuikTrip while intoxicated. While doing so he caused someone serious bodily harm. Afterwards, Scarlett drove away from the scene.
The events occurred back on Nov. 16.
As of Thursday morning, Scarlett is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a bail of $11,000.
