LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A 68-year-old woman died Tuesday after a tree fell into her home, police say.
Officers said the incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Madison Street near Spruce Street.
Incredibly sad...Crews in Leavenworth working to move giant tree in that crushed a house and killed a woman this morning @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/6dhH1i4yjN— Amy Anderson (@AmyKCTV5) May 28, 2019
Police are still investigating but currently believe that saturated ground may have been a factor in the tree falling.
Crews were working Tuesday afternoon to remove the tree, which also damaged part of a neighboring roof.
Tree that fell was massive...also crushed part of roof next door @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/VWNypxNVLm— Amy Anderson (@AmyKCTV5) May 28, 2019
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
