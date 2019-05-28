190528 Tree into Leavenworth home.jpg

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A 68-year-old woman died Tuesday after a tree fell into her home, police say.

Officers said the incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Madison Street near Spruce Street.

Police are still investigating but currently believe that saturated ground may have been a factor in the tree falling.

Crews were working Tuesday afternoon to remove the tree, which also damaged part of a neighboring roof.

This is a developing story.

