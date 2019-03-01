OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A driver on College Boulevard was killed when a car flew through the air and landed on top of his pickup.
Overland Park police said that, at about 11 a.m., a car heading north on 69 Highway left the road and went down an embankment, landing on the pickup.
“I don't think the driver of the pickup truck even knew what happened,” said John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department. “He was just traveling eastbound on College Boulevard following the roadway.”
Police said the man who was killed was about 20 years old.
The driver of the car tried to run away, but was caught a short distance away.
