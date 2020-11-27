KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV/AP) --- Authorities report that just two tips have been offered in the disappearance of two Kansas City children.
Avontay Reed, 7, and Kelvontae Cooper, 4, have been missing since Nov. 9.
Police say the mother, Mattina Marshall, took the children from their aunt's home on Nov. 9. Marshall was located Tuesday but the children were not with her.
Reed is described as being 100 pounds, 4 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Cooper is described as being 90 pounds, 4 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black coat, white shirt with red and black writing, blue jeans and brown shoes.
A $5,000 reward has been offered in the case.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
