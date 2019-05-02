SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – The police are involved in a standoff with an armed person at an apartment complex in Shawnee, Kansas.
Police went to the Cottonwood Park Apartments 14000 block of W. 63rd Terrace at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Police officers from Shawnee, Lenexa, and Olathe could be seen at the location of the standoff.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s office is assisting with a perimeter that has been established.
No other information is available at this time
