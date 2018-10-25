KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Thursday afternoon before 3 p.m. police were involved in a chase that started around Jackson Avenue and Truman Road.
According to police, it started when officers attempted to stop a black SUV.
The vehicle did not stop and was disregarded. However, police later observed the SUV driving in what appeared to be a dangerous manner.
Officers then pursued the SUV.
The chase took place primarily in the downtown Kansas City area. The chase crossed 20th Street, Broadway, and Southwest Boulevard.
At one point the SUV was moving down the wrong direction of the street.
The vehicle finally crashed and was disabled near 12th Street and Beardsley Road.
Police say, a female suspect was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured in the chase.
Police are investigating the details of what led up to the chase.
