OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – There was serious concern Wednesday afternoon in south Overland Park, after there were two confirmed incidents of a man seemingly trying to lure women from both a QuikTrip and a Walmart parking lot.
A social media post about this has gone viral with dozens of people saying the same thing has happened to them.
Two reports have been made to Overland Park police in the last two weeks, and the most recent report involved a teenage girl.
She was approached by an older man at the Walmart near 157th and Metcalf, where the man asked for gas money, so he could visit his mother in Omaha, Nebraska.
Another woman reported a similar incident earlier this month. She told police she was approached at the QuikTrip gas station near 69 highway and West 151st Street.
She says the man asked her to get in his car and help him read his gas gauge. He also told her the same story about visiting his mother in Nebraska.
“You have two different locations same scenario sort of and that raises a little suspicion,” John Lacy, with Overland Park police, said.
Residents in the area are on high alert.
“I have a daughter that is 13, and I have warned them if anybody tries to tell you they want to give you candy, or they have a puppy or whatever, do not go. You run as fast as you can and go tell somebody,” Crystal Nelson, a resident of Overland Park, said.
Police are looking for a white male in is his 50s. Described as being about 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 200 pounds. He has gray hair slicked back and possibly a gray beard. Officers believe he drives a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Ford.
“We don’t know, that’s why we’re trying to get a hold of this guy or get some information from the public, we would like to get a license tag,” Lacy said.
Police want the public to be aware and one thing’s for sure, it’s definitely sparked a conversation about safety.
“Information is power and I don’t think they’re trying to scare people, but I think we should be aware of it if we’re no having those conversations the kids don’t know, they’re young they don’t think anything could ever happen to them,” Erin Palmer, lives in Overland Park, said.
“I haven’t heard a whole lot of that thing going on but the fact that it is even in an area like this is disturbing,” Jeff Barnard, lives in Overland Park, said.
Police are urging you to call them if you know anything. Remember you can file a report with any department if you’ve been in a similar situation because Overland Park police communicate with other agencies.
If someone approaches you, go the other way and call police.
