LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating four robberies that occurred over the weekend in Lee’s Summit.
On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of SW 3rd Street just after 10:30 a.m. in regard to an armed robbery. The victim reported that a male pointed a gun at him and took a deposit bag full of money that he was carrying to his car. No injuries were reported.
On Sunday, Officers were dispatched to 1201 NW Innovation Parkway, which is a Holiday Inn, in regard to an armed robbery in progress at 4:23 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. Witnesses reported that the suspect entered the business, armed with a gun, demanded money and assaulted subjects before being taking into custody. Minor injuries were reported.
At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to SE 3rd Street and SE Topaz in regard to a Robbery. The victim reported that a person who is known to her, took her cell phone and cash then drove off dragging the victim, with the suspect’s vehicle. The victims sustained minor injuries.
About five hours later on Sunday, police were dispatched to a McDonald's located at 1809 SE Blue Parkway, in regard to an armed robbery. Witnesses reported that a male came into the business with a weapon and demanded money. The male left with an undisclosed amount of money and no injuries were reported.
Authorities said that there is nothing to indicate that any of these incidents are related to each other.
