PLATTE CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Platte City Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that happened on the property of Platte County High School.
Police tell KCTV5 News it happened July 7th in the parking lot of the school.
The victim is a female juvenile, while the suspect is a male juvenile.
It happened outside of school hours and due to the summer break, school is not in session.
Police are working with the Platte County R-3 School District and Platte County Juvenile Office on the matter.
