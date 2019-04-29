STERLING, KS (KCTV) – Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting Monday evening in Sterling, Kansas.
CBS affiliate KWCH posted a tweet saying that an officer has been shot and is injured.
#BREAKING: Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the town of Sterling. Reports are that an officer has been shot and injured. We have a crew headed tot he scene. https://t.co/5KU8bDNJ9p #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/e0N5qvi8WK— KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) April 29, 2019
There are also reports of a large police presence in the area of the 900 block of N. Broadway.
KWCH is also reporting that the Rice County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies are responding to the shooting and that two officers were hit by gunfire.
KWCH posted another tweet later saying that the suspect is known to law enforcement.
#BREAKING CONFIRMED FROM RICE CO: no fatalities at this time. Two Rice County Sheriff deputies shot and taken to separate hospitals.Suspect is not believed to be in custody, but is a known suspect to law enforcement.No other known injuries. @KWCH12— Katie Johnston (@KWCHKatie) April 29, 2019
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation told KWCH that they have identified the two officers who were shot as the Rice County Sheriff and the Rice County Undersheriff.
The KBI has also identified the man suspected of shooting law enforcement as 37-year-old David L. Madden, KWCH reports.
#BREAKING The KBI says the suspect in today's officer-involved shooting in Rice County is David L. Madden. The sheriff was shot in the leg and the undersheriff was shot in the neck. Follow updates here >>> https://t.co/5KU8bDNJ9p #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/QixP7V2u2z— KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) April 30, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
