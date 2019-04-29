KWCH Officer Involved
STERLING, KS (KCTV) – Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting Monday evening in Sterling, Kansas.

CBS affiliate KWCH posted a tweet saying that an officer has been shot and is injured.

There are also reports of a large police presence in the area of the 900 block of N. Broadway.

KWCH is also reporting that the Rice County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies are responding to the shooting and that two officers were hit by gunfire.

KWCH posted another tweet later saying that the suspect is known to law enforcement. 

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation told KWCH that they have identified the two officers who were shot as the Rice County Sheriff and the Rice County Undersheriff.

The KBI has also identified the man suspected of shooting law enforcement as 37-year-old David L. Madden, KWCH reports.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

