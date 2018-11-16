KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Friday.
It happened at about 7:22 a.m. in the area of 33rd Street and Delavan Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the house suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital for surgery for his life-threatening injuries.
A person of interested has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
The police at the scene said three people were inside the home when gunfire broke out, but that the event was contained in the house.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
No further information is available at this time.
