LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the Summit Ridge Credit Union located at 3485 Ralph Powell Road for an armed bank robbery.
Witnesses indicate that a male entered the business with a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was last seen running north from the business and is described as a lone male, 40-50-years-old with a medium build.
Detectives are on scene with the FBI and an investigation is underway.
