KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating yet another homicide in the city. 

Police say a victim was found in the 7900 block of East 88th Street at around 11 p.m. on Friday night. 

The cause of death has not been given yet. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

