KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, KS., are investigating a fatality accident on Kaw Drive.
The crash happened between S. 72nd Street and S. 78th Street in KCK.
Police are recommending commuters to avoid the are for the next few hours.
The victim has not been identified in the case.
