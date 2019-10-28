OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting near an office center in Overland Park.
Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy says police responded to the shooting at Deer Creek Office Center to 135th Street near Lamar Avenue about 8:45 a.m. Monday.
The victim was in his 60s and worked in one of the businesses in the office park. He has not been identified publicly.
Police were investigating the death as a homicide
No suspect information has been released.
