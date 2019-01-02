KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a double-shooting near an adult business in Kansas City.
Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., the Kansas City Police Department was dispatched to 12th and chestnut area near the Shady Lady. Police have blocked off the area.
A passerby picked up one of the victims who was a female and drove her to 12th and Brooklyn and called police.
Both of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
