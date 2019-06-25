KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The Bank Midwest located at 7904 Ward Parkway, was robbed around 1:45.

Police described the suspect as a lone black female, approximately 30-years-old and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slender build.

It is said that the suspect gave the teller a demand note. The suspect was wearing large sunglasses, a jean jacket and jeans with her head covered with a scarf.

There were no injuries and no threat of a weapon, authorities said.

The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen running east in the direction of McGonigle's Market.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, you are asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

