KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- A teenager was shot and killed in KCK on Saturday morning.
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old male was found shot to death in the 1900 block of South 32nd Street.
Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.
No suspect is in custody.
