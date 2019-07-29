KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Monday evening in Kansas City.
The shooting happening around 7:55 p.m. on Monday evening in the 5100 block of E. 42nd Street.
The injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.
There's no immediate information about the suspect or suspects.
