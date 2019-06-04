FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – A 21-year-old Fort Leavenworth soldier was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon at KU Medical Center.
According to a release, Spc. Tyrell D. Younger, was a member of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company in Fort Leavenworth.
"The Soldiers, families, and friends of the 15th Military Police Brigade are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. Younger," Col. Caroline K.M. Horton, Commander, 15th Military Police Brigade, said in a release. "His absence will be felt throughout the brigade. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."
Younger’s hometown is Christiansburg, Virginia. He entered the service in November of 2017 and was assigned to Fort Leavenworth in April 2018.
His primary military occupational Skill was 74D, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist.
During his tenure of service, Younger earned the following awards: National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.
The incident is under investigation by local authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.