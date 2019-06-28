KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a homicide that took a young woman's life on Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The authorities said the fatal shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
The victim was found dead inside a home there.
On Saturday, the police said she had been identified as 19-year-old Breana Robinson.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.