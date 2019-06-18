KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tuesday marks the 33rd anniversary of the Peruvian prison massacres that resulted in at least 224 deaths.
KCTV5 brings attention to the date, not just because of international historic significance, but also because overnight Tuesday the National World War I Museum was vandalized with the date.
Vandals marked on the wall of the Liberty Memorial in red paint under the busts of soldiers.
“Glory to the fallen martyrs of El Frontòn, Callao, Lurigallcho- 6/19/86,” the graffiti reads. On the right side of the writing there is what appears to be a crudely painted sickle and hammer, the symbol of proletarian solidarity first adopted by the USSR.
The World War I Museum says Kansas City police are aware of the vandalism and are investigating.
According to Kansas City police, officers responded to the property damage after someone reported two people spray painting on the monument. Police say the suspects ran away before their arrival.
“Regarding removal of the graffiti, we’ll be undertaking that as soon as we have clearance from KCPD,” Director of Communication Mike Vietti said.
The museum says that Stephan Haith from DSG Equipment and Supplies has offered to donate his services to remove the graffiti at no cost.
