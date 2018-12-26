OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- It was a frighteningly familiar situation with police tape around the food court entrance and parents coming to pick up kids who had been hiding in fear.
It all happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Park Mall located at 11121 West 95th Street.
Someone heard what sounded like a gunshot or firecracker. Police say they found nothing inside but there were shots fired in the mall parking lot where police found shell casings. That area was blocked off overnight.
Police say that during the investigation they found a car in the parking lot that had multiple gun shots.
Officials said that no one had been reported as injured.
Police started releasing people one store at a time. They began releasing them at approximately 9:30 p.m. People were still inside as of 10:30 p.m.
Some shoppers and employees KCTV5 met said they were locked into stores for at least 45 minutes and it felt like much longer. Two told KCTV5 they hid in a dressing room.
"My mom actually called me and was like you need to leave the mall now. So I yanked her out of the fitting room by then the gate closed so we couldn’t leave," said Madeline Bradley.
"We stayed in the back, stayed on the floor and went in the fitting room which wouldn’t of done anything but it just made us feel safer,” Yesica Gracia said.
This incident is still under investigation.
On Friday, the Overland Park Police said that they were trying to identify two people of interest. They were asking for the public's help in doing so.
If you know who they are, you are asked to call the police or have the individuals call the police themselves.
The police also shared an image of a suspect's vehicle, which is a dark SUV crossover.
If you have any information on this incident that could assist us with the investigation, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913)-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.
