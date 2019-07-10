KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot on 24th and Quincy Streets.
Testimony from the victims stated they were walking in the area and were struck by gunfire, but they saw nothing.
The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All three victims were African American men under the age of 25. The youngest was only 18 years-old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.