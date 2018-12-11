Police investigate threat by Piper High School student

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police arrested a Piper High School student Monday night for threatening violence at the school.
But, parents say that threats were actually made more than a month ago and that has some of them concerned and upset.
Police are still investigating the case trying to figure out what charges, if any, the accused student will face.
The arrest of the student didn’t shock Kristie Ferris.
“Couple of weeks ago, same thing kind of happened. There were rumors of a kid saying that he wanted to bring a gun to school,” Ferris said.
The school sent an email to parents back on Nov. 8.
Ferris let her son stay home from school that time because she thought the district message was vague.
Then Monday, her son texted again asking to stay home again because of threats from the same student.
“Someone had heard him saying that he wanted to bring a gun to school and stood up and yelled Dec. 11,” Ferris said.
Ferris assumed if there was a real problem, the school would let parents know. So, she sent her son to class only to find out on Facebook later that a student had been arrested.
“And he text me, ‘I told you so,’” Ferris said.
The district’s statement to parents on Facebook says they received new information Monday about a possible threat.
“Right now, our detectives are interviewing witnesses, the suspect’s parents. We’re talking with everyone,” said Jonathan Westbrook with the Kansas City, KS Police Department.
Police say they were alerted to this case by parents of concerned students. It’s unclear if the district also contacted police.
Ferris and other parents are upset the school district didn’t notify them sooner and that the threats weren’t dealt with weeks ago.
“If this person is allowed back in school this time, I will have a major problem with that,” Ferris said.
Ferris says she knows the parents of the teen arrested. She says they’re good people, and she hopes the student gets the help he needs.
Police haven’t determined whether that student had the means to carry out his threats.
