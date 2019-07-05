KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide at a Kansas City apartment complex that is no stranger to violence.
Officers responded shortly around 4:45 a.m. to East 93rd Street and Myrtle Avenue in response to a disturbance call. When police arrived, they said they found a dead man at the scene.
Police did not release the cause of death, but said they are investigating the situation as a homicide.
The location is at Nob Hill Apartments and Townhome, an area that has seen several shootings and murders over recent years.
