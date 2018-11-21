KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a string of armed robberies overnight.
Three 7-Eleven stores were robbed at gunpoint. The first happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at 89th Street and Wornall Road.
The second happened about 2:15 a.m. at 11th and Grandview streets, and the third armed robbery took place right at 4 a.m. at Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard.
Police have not said if the same suspects committed each crime.
We're working to get more info, and we'll keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.