KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where a man was found shot at a gas station.
A man was found at the Express Stop gas station and convenience store located on St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard on the city's northeast side at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the shooting didn't happen at the store, but the man who has serious injuries appeared to walk to the gas station.
Officers say the man was shot in the back.
The man also told police he was walking down the street when he was randomly shot.
Authorities are trying to determine exactly where the shooting happened.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.