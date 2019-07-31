KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a serious crash on Kansas City's east side.
At about 10:09 p.m., police were called to 36th and Park on a crash.
According to police, injuries are serious, although it is unknown at this time how many people were injured.
Police are investigating the accident.
