LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after more than two dozen cars were vandalized early Monday morning in a Northland subdivision.
Liberty police were called about 7:40 a.m. Monday to the Claywoods neighborhood near Lillian Schumacher Elementary School regarding car vandalism. The school is located at 425 Claywoods Pkwy.
Officers determined that about 30 vehicles in the area had tires slashed or outside mirrors were broken off.
Police say the vandalism occurred between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a red hatchback, possibly a Ford Focus. It was occupied by at least two suspects who vandalized vehicles parked on the street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty police at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
