BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) – The police in Bonner Springs are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Thursday and Friday.
The first shooting happened on Thursday at about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Cedar Street.
Two people were fighting with each other and one of them was armed with a gun.
One of the two people ended up being shot.
The gun was recovered at the scene and the victim is expected to live.
The second shooting happened at an occupied home on Friday at about 5:10 a.m.
Someone fired several rounds into a home in Bonner Springs Estates, in the 50 block of Southwest Drive.
A vehicle and the home were struck by bullets. Several .22 caliber shell casings were found outside the home.
No one was injured during the incident.
A white passenger vehicle was spotted leaving some of the shooting and the police said it may be related to the shooting.
The police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call them at 913-422-7800.
