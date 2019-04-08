KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A south Kansas City school district says police are investigating a report that at least one student became ill after eating marijuana-laced brownies.
Crystal Carney is one of hundreds of parents in the Hickman Mills district that will be getting a letter sent home with their child Monday warning them about an incident that happened back on March 28.
Kansas City police said a student brought cannabis infused brownies to school and shared them with a couple of friends. One of them got very sick. The student that brought the brownies was suspended for several days, but that wasn't the only incident.
A Ruskin High School student was rushed to the hospital after getting sick from eating one as well. There's no word on whether the same student is responsible for making the kitchen concoction, but one thing is certain, it's a growing problem across the country.
A quick search turns up several alarming cases of kids getting sick from eating cannabis infused products. KCTV5 found three in the month of February alone.
- In Ohio, the mother of a 9-year-old boy was arrested after he shared marijuana laced gummy bears with more than a dozen kids at school ranging in age from five to nine.
- In Georgia, a middle school student shared THC laced valentine treats at school, 28 students were hospitalized.
- In Oregon, two students were disciplined after supplying edibles to multiple classmates.
According to doctors at healthychild.org, a single pot cookie can contain several times the recommended adult dose of THC, a scary thought when you think about kids eating them.
Parents KCTV5 talked to agree it's a conversation we need to be having.
"Naturally as a parent, it's a concern, definitely," Latoya Copeland, parent, said.
In this case, many of the parents said they understand things like this can happen but they wish they'd been told sooner.
"It should have gone out before as soon as it happened, parents should've been notified," Carney said.
