OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A battery investigation is underway involving a juvenile at the home of Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Overland Park police were called at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 16400 block of Switzer Road.

Officers were previously called to that same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is directly listed on that report. According to Overland Park police, the original report was closed three days later when prosecution was declined.

Hill’s name is not listed on the most recent battery report, but his address is the listed location.

Sources tell KCTV5 that the Overland Park Police Department has turned over their investigation to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for review.

A source tells KCTV5 News that the NFL and the Chiefs are aware of the police interactions at Hill's home in Overland Park. Both organizations declined to comment. Hill's agent would also not comment on the matter and hung up the phone on KCTV5's investigative reporters.

Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in 2015 after his then-pregnant girlfriend said he choked her and punched her in the face and stomach in December 2014 when he was a student at Oklahoma State University.

The judge deferred Hill’s sentence for three years and gave him a clean slate. According to court records, Hill’s domestic assault and battery charges from 2014 were dismissed and expunged.

The woman at the center of that investigation is now engaged to Hill. Her name is listed on both investigative reports obtained by KCTV5 involving Overland Park police. Hill and his finance have a 3-year-old son who is connected to the Overland Park address where police were called.

The 25-year-old receiver is reportedly in negotiations to sign a “record-setting” contract with the Chiefs prior to the 2019 season.

According to Sportrac’s Market Value Calculator, that could mean a five-year, $95.5 million offer from Kansas City. That would make Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, surpassing Odell Beckham Jr.’s five-year, $90 million extension signed with the New York Giants in August 2018.

It would also make Hill the 22nd highest-paid player in the league, between Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller ($19.1 million AAV) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill ($19.25 million AAV). The only other wide receiver listed in the top 25 is Beckham Jr.

In 2018, Hill recorded 1,479 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns, leading the Chiefs in both categories. Since his first season in 2016, only three receivers have recorded more receiving yards in a single season (Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Evans). Hill received two Associated Press All-Pro honors at the end of the 2018 regular season.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News both on-air and online for the latest information.

KCTV5's Jake Cookson contributed to this report.