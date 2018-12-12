Police investigate homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide that occurred on 80th Terrace and James A Reed.
Officers responded to the sound of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
According to police, when they arrived on the scene officers discovered a man dead in his vehicle.
Authorities say it appeared he was shot once by an unknown suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
