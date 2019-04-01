KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating the city's latest homicide Monday morning.
The body was found inside a vehicle about 10 a.m. at East 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, they found a person slumped over dead in the front seat.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 for updates on-air and online.
