KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a rolling gun battle where one person has died, and one person is in critical condition.
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon just after 1 on 63rd Street near James A Reed. Another person, a woman in her 40s, was shot and transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable, condition.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a car that was pulled off on the side of the road. They found the man and the woman inside the car.
There is no suspect information at this time.
“Those bullets they don’t always find the intended destination especially on a busy day like this with a lot of vehicles out and about you know you could have many more victims just from stray bullets,” Caption Tim Hernandez, who is with the Kansas City Police Department, said.
Authorities have closed the exit ramp from Interstate 435 Northbound to 63rd Street due to the investigation.
If you have any information about the double shooting, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline.
