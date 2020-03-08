GENERIC: Crime scene tape, shooting, stabbing, homicide
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after shots fired from a vehicle took a man's life in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at 24th Street and Chelsea Avenue.

According to witnesses, the victim was acting erratically when he walked towards a vehicle. He apparently spoke with someone inside and then was shot.

Police say detectives and crime scene technicians are working the case and  are looking into possible video evidence but have not located any at this point.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.

